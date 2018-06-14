Free Weekly Tours of Heritage Council HQ in Kilkenny for summer

For eight centuries the headquarters of the Heritage Council was in use as a bishop’s residence. During that time it was at the core of Kilkenny’s religious and political life.

For the months of June, July and August 2018, the HeritageCouncil is offering visitors an opportunity to learn more about the site’s past and the role of the Heritage Council in protecting Ireland’s natural, cultural and built heritage.

Every week during the summer months there will be a free weekly tour of the Heritage Council. Places are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Booking is not required. All tours will begin at 1.10pm from outside the main entrance on Church Lane, and will be completed by 2pm. Because the building is often used for meetings, the specific day that each weekly tour will occur is subject to change. For that reason, the date of each tour will be advertised on the Heritage Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages a few days in advance.

The tour is suitable for children. The site is semi-accessible for wheelchair users. There is no parking permitted on-site.

The weekly tours are one of the ways the Heritage Council’s is supporting Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile. This is in addition to supporting Rothe House and the opening up of both Talbot’s Tower and the Medieval Mile Museum.

The tours are also an experiment to see how onerous it is for organisations in historic structures to at least partially open up those places for visitors.