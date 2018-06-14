Turn on, tune in: Plaque unveiled at Community Radio Kilkenny City

A plaque was unveiled at the headquarters of Community Radio Kilkenny City last week to formally recognise Kilkenny County Council’s support for recent upgrading work at the station.

The community radio station under went a major upgrade of its electrical and fire safety infrastructure, prior to its commencement of full time broadcasting last October. The works, which cost around €90,000, were carried out by local contractors, McStan Construction and Moroney Electrical Ltd. The project was overseen by Noel Lawler Consulting Engineers.

A small crowd attended the unveiling, including then-Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council David Fitzgerald, Mayor of Kilkenny Michael Doyle, local councillors, as well as contractors and station personnel. Chairman of Community Radio Kilkenny City Cathal Cullen made a short speech, and talked about the importance of community.

He spoke of the vital role played by community radio in helping to sustain a vibrant community, and thanked the county council for its contribution of €40,500 to the recent upgrade project.

Mayor of Kilkenny Michael Doyle spoke warmly of his own experience of Community Radio Kilkenny City, and the value of the service it provides.

Station chairman Cathal Cullen with then-Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council David FitzGerald

In one of his last engagements as Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, David FitzGerald reflected upon the rich history of community radio in Kilkenny, going back several decades. He spoke about the diversity that community radio brings to the airwaves.

Chairman Cathal Cullen specially thanked Stephen O’ Connor of the Community Section of Kilkenny County Council for his guidance and encourgagement.

Concluding, the chairman also said that all at the radio station appreciated the swiftness with which the works were undertaken and completed by the contractors Moroneys and McStan, and overseen by Noel Lawler Consulting Engineers, ensuring that the station began full-time broadcasting as planned, on October 27 of last year.