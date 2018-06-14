Ladies Day 2018 at Gowran Park is on June 23

Ladies Day 2018 at Gowran Park Racecourse on June 23 is sure to be very special.

The day, run in association with MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and the Kilkenny Pembroke Hotel will feature top class National Hunt racing, Live Music, BBQ, fine dining, champagne and gin bar and members of the Kilkenny senior hurling team will also be amongst the crowd.

Guest judge and MC is Trishauna Archer.

Check out the exclusive competition in this week's Kilkenny People.