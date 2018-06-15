BREAKING - Planning granted for new church, retreat centre and accommodation in north Kilkenny

A religious group with strong Catholic connections has received planning permission for a massive 7,000 square metre development in north Kilkenny.

A new church, retreat centre, extensive accommodation and lecture facilities will be provided by The Irish Friends of the Foyer of Charity, outside Johnstown, close to the border with Laois.

The 20 acre site will include an oratory, kitchen and dining facilities.

A religious themed library is also planned as well as a large sitting room and recreational spaces for retreatants.

All bedrooms will be en suite.

There will be a large boiler house, a campanile, an access road and car parking.

The council has agreed to revisions to the existing site entrance while a complex wastewater treatment system with sand polishing filters will be installed at the site in the townlands of Rathlogan and Glashare in Johnstown.

The landowners of the site have given written consent to the charity to apply for planning and this is included on the application.

They are: John Joe Cullinan, Srahbawn, Rathdowney and James McEvoy, Rathlogan, Johnstown.

On its website the planning applicant states: “A Foyer of Charity is a community of laypersons working together under leadership of a priest, the Father of the Foyer, at the service of those who come to the Foyer on retreat.”