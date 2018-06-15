St Kieran's College Kilkenny to host second annual Alumni reunion weekend

Last year over 300 past pupils of St Kieran’s College gathered to celebrate a monster reunion in the grounds of the College. Many familiar faces greeted each other on the Glass Hall and around the grounds of the College on the last weekend in June. Golf was played, stories told and memories recalled at a gala banquet which lasted late into the evening – and beyond...

This year on the same weekend, to facilitate those making plans to travel home, a reunion for all years of past pupils is once more being held in St Kieran’s College. Over the days you will be able to ‘Find yourself in the Archives’ as alumni will be given an opportunity to identify themselves from the vast photographic archive of the years past. In fact, personal photographs of each era at the College will be made available to all alumni.

Final arrangements have been completed for the Golf Challenge which will take place all day on Saturday June 30 at Kilkenny Golf Club and this follows a Gala Dinner in Ormonde hotel on Friday June 29.

It is expected that there will be strong representations from all the generations on the night and at the golf – with early bookings showing a great spread of years. Special mention must be made of those years for whom this is a special reunion, the classes of ‘68, ‘78, ‘88, ‘92/’93, ’98 and 2003. The event is being organised by the St Kieran’s College Alumni Association whose aim is to help Kieran’s men to connect with each other and to reconnect with the College.

Welcoming the launch of this years event College President, Rev Dr Dermot Ryan said that “the friendships made at St Kieran’s during our student days are often the most important friendship we have – it is good then that we get to come together to deepen those bonds – with each other and with the College”.

Looking forward to this year’s event Alan Buckley, Chairperson of the St Kieran’s College Alumni Association noted “This weekend was an exciting occasion where generations of past pupils, who love the Black and White of St Kieran’s, are welcomed back to their home. It is the marquee event of our association.”

To book seats at the Gala Dinner on the evening of Friday June 29 (€40), or to book at place at the Golf Challenge in Kilkenny Golf Club on Saturday June 30 (€40) please contact Tina at 056 7721086.