Kilkenny man puts Dicksboro GAA club up in lights at US Golf Open

A Dicksboro hurler and footballer hasn't forgotten his roots. Mikey Hayes was working at the scoreboard on the 15th hole at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island, outside New York on Saturday morning and decided to send a message home to his friends and playing colleagues in Dicksboro GAA Club - M Hayes Up The Boro

Before play got underway, he put up the message on the giant scoreboard at the left of the 15th green and it was caught on camera by a co-worker.