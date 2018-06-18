Leaflet drops to notify Kilkenny residents and businesses of these road works

It's full steam ahead for the 6.73km overlay commencing at the Big Bridge, Castlecomer to Coolbaun South via Coolbaun North to Crettyard on the Laois bounds.

Advance notification signs are expected to go out this week.

Cllr Maurice Shortall says the contract has been awarded to Lagan Asphalt Ltd who will do a leaflet drop notifying residents/business owners along the road of the pending works.

"Works will start at the Discovery Park working out towards Crettyard and machinery will be on site by the middle of this week.

"The programme is scheduled to take 12 weeks. The defective footpath along the N78 and also along Crettyard cottages will be reconstructed as part of the scheme including drainage measures.

"The traffic calming measures at the Discovery Park/St. Mary's Church and Coon Junction will also be carried out under this contract."