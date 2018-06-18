CCTV cameras installed at bottle banks in this Kilkenny town
The hope is that the cameras will act as a deterrent and prevent littering
The cameras at the bottle banks in Freshford are now operational
Cllr Michael McCarthy has confirmed that a camera has been installed at the bottle banks in Freshford and "is now operational".
"This will greatly assist with security at the bottle banks and prevent littering in the general vicinity," Cllr McCarthy said.
He also wanted to acknowledge the Environment Section of Kilkenny County Council for their help.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on