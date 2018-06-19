Weather forecast looking bright for Kilkenny after wettest Spring in 22 years

Temperatures expected to go as high as 21 Degrees Celsius by Sunday

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Kilkenny's going to see some more sunshine

An "excellent" forecast is being predicted for the end of this week, according to www.kilkennyweather.com

There will be more settled conditions after Wednesday and it will turn increasingly warm by the end of the week and into next week.

It comes after stats for Spring 2018 (Mar, Apr, May) showed that it was the wettest in 22 years in Kilkenny. 