Weather forecast looking bright for Kilkenny after wettest Spring in 22 years
Temperatures expected to go as high as 21 Degrees Celsius by Sunday
Kilkenny's going to see some more sunshine
An "excellent" forecast is being predicted for the end of this week, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.
There will be more settled conditions after Wednesday and it will turn increasingly warm by the end of the week and into next week.
Excellent forecast now for the end of this week. High pressure takes control. We will see more settled conditions after Wednesday. Dry with some nice sunshine coming through. It will turn increasingly warm by the end of the week and into next week.— Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) June 18, 2018
It comes after stats for Spring 2018 (Mar, Apr, May) showed that it was the wettest in 22 years in Kilkenny.
Stats for Spring 2018 (Mar, Apr, May) show that it was the wettest in 22 years in Kilkenny. May saw only half the normal rainfall but April and March were very wet. Mean temperature was close to normal - the cold March being compensated by a warm May. @bryanjdaniels @Jimmulh— Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) June 13, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on