Large quantity of timber stolen from Urlingford building site

Gardaí in Urlingford are investigating the theft of approximately €1500 worth of lengths of timber from a house under construction.

The theft took place sometime between 9pm on Friday night and 7pm on Saturday morning.

Up to eighty lengths of timber were stolen.

"This would have required proper transportation and would have taken some time to remove the goods. We are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact the gardaí," said a garda spokesperson.

Anyone with information can contact Urlingford Garda Station on (056) 7775016.