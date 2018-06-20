Resurfacing works on Urlingford's Main Street to begin in the coming weeks

Urlingford Main Street is to be resurfaced in the next month as councillors say the road was in “very poor condition”.

At this month's meeting of Castlecomer's Municipal District, Cllr Michael McCarthy asked for an update on the Council's plans to treat the road.

He said it is a long street and there are “constant potholes appearing which have had to be refilled numerous times at this stage”.

Cllr Patrick Millea also supported the agenda item and said the people of Urlingford are “to say the least, annoyed”.

Area engineer, Philippe Beubry, told members that when he went to look at the road he discovered that the “damage was far worse”.

A contractor has been engaged to commence the remedial works and “all issues on the stretch of road will be covered”, Mr Beubry said.

The resurfacing will cover 4,000sq metres and the works are expected to be completed by the end of July.

Cllr McCarthy added: “The cooperation of the public will be necessary for the efficient completion of these works.”

He also welcomed the resurfacing of the road from the Junction to the National School.

“This road is also in bad need of repair and it will be welcomed by road users and the residents of Ard Reagh.

“These works will commence on Ard Read Road prior to the work on the Main Street,” Cllr McCarthy said.