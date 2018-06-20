Abhainn Rí community festival in Callan is almost here

Kilkenny’s annual festival of participation and inclusion is here again.

Now in its ninth year, the Abhainn Rí Festival takes place in Callan from Friday, June 29 to Sunday, July 8.

It promises to be a very vibrant and fun ten days with something for everyone.

The Theme of this year’s Festival is ‘Alice in Wonderland’.

Throughout the Festival there will be something for everyone, from Music events, Historical talks, Nature Walks, Quizzes, and an array of Children’s workshops.

Most of these events are free to attend and include rare opportunities to visit historical places and learn new skills.

The Battle of the Bands is on July 1 in the Abbey Meadow where talented musicians are invited to attend.

Callan Youth Club will Host ‘Abbey Beats’ on the evening of Friday, July 5 in The Abbey Meadow wi th a DJ and barbecue for the youth of Callan and surrounding areas.

On the final day of the festival on Sunday, July 8 from 1pm to 6pm ‘The Alison Wonderland” Field day will be held in the Abbey Meadow.

As well as duck racing and a dog show there will be a fabulous Mad Hatters’ Tea Party and the Queen of Hearts will play croquet with everyone.

Children are invited to come along and dress up.

Throughout festival week, movies will be shown both at the little cinema in Fennelly’s and outdoors on the ‘Courtyard Screen’.

Seminars and workshops will be held at venues around the town and the restored Callan Workhouse will open its doors to the public for a wide range of cultural activities.

The Parish Hall will host a seminar on the effects of social inclusion in a rural context, with Sr Stanislaus Kennedy giving the keynote address.

Monkeyshine Theatre will bring its own special brand of quirky entertainment while there will be a ratcheting up of the town’s social life.

For further details and to see other events and activities taking place please see the following

Festival Box Office, Old Co-op, Callan, opening hours 11 am to 6pm Tel: 089 4954537 info@abhainnrifestival.com or facebook.com/abhainnricallan