North Kilkenny water discolouration to be resolved 'once and for all'

Irish Water is going to address water discolouration in North Kilkenny which has affected hundreds of residents in the area.

The water utility will carry out reservoir cleaning in July and August followed by ice-pigging on pipes as well as the refurbishing of key elements of the Clogh Water Treatment Plant to address the issue which is due to the presence of the mineral,Manganese.

One resident described the water as looking like “Coca Cola”. Councillors were furious that officials from IW declined to attend a meeting to answer questions about water issues in the area.

On Monday morning, the same day as this month’s meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District, IW issued a statement detailing the timeline for works.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick described the problem – which is affecting the Clogh, Moneenroe and Castlecomer areas - as “horrendous”.

Cllr John Brennan said: “The issue is going to be resolved once and for all.”

Cllr Maurice Shortall added: “It’s not just ice-pigging but reservoirs will also be cleaned.”

Senior Executive Officer at the Council, Michael Delahunty, said they have again written a letter asking IW to attend a public meeting of the MD.