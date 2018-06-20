New lifeguards receive certificates after completing training programme in Kilkenny
A vital addition to Kilkenny's water safety ahead of the summer
Lifeguards are on duty on Saturday and Sunday during the month of June
Certificates have been presented to 20 new lifeguards along with 20 revalidations following a comprehensive training programme delivered by Kilkenny Water Safety Examiners, instructors and swim teachers.
The presentation took place at Kilkenny County Council last month.
For the lifeguards on duty timetable for Kilkenny, please click here.
