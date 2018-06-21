Over 600 Kilkenny people attend free library events for festival

Over 600 people attended Kilkenny Library Services events during the Bealtaine Festival which saw some 60 free events last month organised locally here to celebrate creativity.

"Be our Guest" was this year's theme so libraries were the perfect setting for social engagement and personal development in a welcoming space.

In the Council's monthly report for June, they said: "This year we incorporated a new strand of outreach activities, to include events in day care centres and nursing homes so that the programme is inclusive of everyone."

Highlights of the programme included: Alzheimers Tea Day; Melodies, Music and Memories Singalongs, lunchtime guitar recitals, 2D needle felting classes, making a will talk.