Kilkenny County Council's expenditure to May totaled over €30m

Kilkenny County Council had spent €30.6m by May of this year out of a total budget for 2018 of €74.1m.

The figures were published in the Council's monthly management report for June and revealed that housing made up €6.7m of the expenditure out of a total budget for the year of €15.8m.

Road transport and safety has spent less than half of its budget for the year with its bill coming to €8.7m out of a total of €20.1 for the whole twelve months.

Other expenditures included: Water services (€2.5m); Development Management (€3.4m); Environmental services (€3.6m); Recreation and amenity (€2.4m); Agriculture, education, health and welfare (€228,000) and miscellaneous services (€2.8m).

Meanwhile, the bank overdraft facility has not been utilized during the five months to the end of May.

Collection rates on all the main income streams are slightly higher in comparison to last year.

Commercial Rates collection are 2% up from the same period last year.