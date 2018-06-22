All applications to Kilkenny's paint scheme have been approved

Kilkenny County Council received 35 applications under the 2018 Commercial Premises Paint Scheme and all of them were approved and letters have been sent to applicants.

The local authority has confirmed that the total budget is now fully committed.

The money has been allocated to assist with the cost of painting the front façade of commercial/business buildings and/or hand painted shop signage within Kilkenny County and City, subject to terms and conditions.

The scheme offers a grant of €450 or 50% of the cost of the work - whichever is the lesser - to each applicant who is successful in the application process.