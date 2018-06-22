Revealed: Number of Kilkenny County Council housing anti-social behaviour cases
The figures were published in the local authority's monthly management report for June
File photo
Kilkenny County Council's monthly management report to June has revealed that the local authority has dealt with 12 anti-social behaviour cases in its social housing.
The figures also revealed that the number awaiting social housing support as of May 31, stood at 2,211 while the number of assessment interview carried out in May came to 38.
The number of local authority tenancies surrendered came to four.
