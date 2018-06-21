Book on the Butlers of Ormond to be launched this Friday

The eagerly awaited launch of one of the most historical books to be published about Kilkenny, ‘The Chief Butlers of Ireland and the House of Ormond’ will be held this Friday evening at the Chapter House, St Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny at 7pm.

Edited by local archivist John Kirwan, the book chronicles the most important family in Irish history - the Butlers of Ormonde - and their seat of power at Kilkenny Castle.

Retailing at €50, this hard back production is a must for anyone with an interest in both national and local history and references a number of authors, with research embellished by exclusive pictures and drawings.