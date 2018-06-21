New CBS school on Granges Road, Kilkenny now a step closer

The new CBS School project for Kilkenny has moved to architectural planning stage, Junior Minister, John Paul Phelan has announced.

“The Department is engaging with the CBS Kilkenny in the context of providing a new school building on a site acquired by the school. The architectural planning process to advance the building project is now being initiated,” Minister Phelan confirmed. The site is on the Granges Road, Kilkenny

It is intended that the project will be delivered by an external agency and arrangements in this regard are currently being confirmed. The Department will be in further contact with the school when these arrangements have been finalised, Minister Phelan added. “The school has also made an application under the Emergency Works Scheme This is currently being considered and the Department will be in contact with the school shortly,” Minister Phelan added.