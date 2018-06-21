Gowran Park team up with Costello’s to celebrate Indie Beer Week 2018

Costello’s Brewing Company has partnered with Gowran Park for a bar take over set for this Saturday to celebrate Indie Beer Week 2018.

Indie Beer Week is a celebration of independent Irish brewing. Local craft breweries all over the country will be opening their doors for tastings and tours, while pubs, restaurants and off licenses will be celebrating local independent beers.

Costellos are bringing their full range of beers and even a few special brews just for the event. It’s one of the 50 occasions scheduled for Indie Beer Week across the country.

Gerald Costello, founder of Costello’s Brewing Company said: “We’re putting together two pieces of Kilkenny culture to bring an entirely unique event to this years’ Indie Beer Week. Gowran Park is a beautiful race course and will be jam packed with punters on Saturday.”

Tickets for this event can be purchased on Gowran Park’s website .