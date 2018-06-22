Met Éireann predict heatwave on the way for Kilkenny

The county is braced for a heatwave as Met Éireann predicts the mercury tipping into the high twenties at the weekend and into early next week.

The temperatures have been slowly rising in recent days with today dry and bright day with highs of 17 to 21C.

Friday night will be quite a cool night, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8C, in slack variable breezes. A few patches of mist in places also.

Saturday will brighten up into a dry, mild day. There will be some sunny spells, but some cloudy periods too. Top afternoon temperatures 19 to 22C.

Sunday will be much warmer with temperatures peaking in the low twenties in many places with highs of 25C expected in Kilkenny.

The real heatwave is expected to arrive early next week with Met Éireann saying, "Warm or hot will continue well into next week, with temperatures in the mid twenties, sometimes higher."

Forecasts are predicting temperatures as warm as 26C by next Wednesday here in Kilkenny.