Volunteers sought in search for missing teenager in Kilkenny City
Damien Cullen
Searches are ongoing across Kilkenny City and the surrounding areas for missing teenager Damien Cullen (16).
Gardaí are appealing to the public for help in locating the 16-year-old, who went missing from St Luke's Hospital on Friday.
He is described as being pale, skinny and 5 feet 6 inches in height.
He was last seen wearing a wine-coloured Nike hoody, an orange t-shirt, with grey tracksuit bottoms and black runners.
Anyone willing to volunteer in the search can contact Kilkenny gardai on 0567775000.
