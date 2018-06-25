KILKENNY - Urlingford to get 18 more new houses

The construction of 18 new houses in Urlingford, which are nearing completion, will further enhance the appearance of what was a derelict site and will be of huge benefit to the local community.

That's the opinion of local councillor, Mick McCarthy who said the units at Togher Way in the town will consist of twelve, 3-bedroom, two-storey houses and six, 2-bedroom, two-storey houses which are rapidly nearing completion and will be ready for occupation in the next few months.

Construction is by the McStan and Staunton Enterprise Group who has been very prominent in the delivery of social housing for Kilkenny County Council and other authorities over the past few years.

"These houses are being completed to the highest standards under the direction and experience of John Staunton and all of the highly skilled team at McStan Construction," Cllr McCarthy said.

He thanked the Housing Department in Kilkenny County Council for the speed with which it delivered the approval for the scheme.

"This highlights the proactive approach in the delivery of housing that has been seen to date in this area," he added.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Eamonn Alyward said it was a very positive step in the delivery of social housing in Kilkenny and will be well received in Urlingford by those in need of housing.