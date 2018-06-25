Family thank people of Kilkenny for help in search

The family of teenager Damien Cullen have thanked the people of Kilkenny for coming out and helping them search for the 16-year-old.

Over 100 volunteers assisted the gardaí, the army, the Civil Defence who were searching for the young man since Friday evening.

Damien Cullen was found yesterday in the Ballyfoyle area of Kilkenny yesterday evening.

"His family want to thank the people who gave so generously of their time and helped them in the search to find Damian," a senior garda spokesperson said.