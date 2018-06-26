'Upside down rainbow' in Gowran as weather delivers rare optical display

Mercury to rise to 30C by Wednesday

A 22 degree halo around the sun spotted from Gowran

Temperatures this week peaked yesterday at 27.9C, it was the county's warmest day since July in 2016. 

The forecast for the rest of the week is predicting a high of 30C with many expecting a record-breaking temperature to be recorded here. 

The fine weather has also seen "great optical displays" in the skies, according to Niall Dollard of www.kilkennyweather.com.