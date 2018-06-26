'Upside down rainbow' in Gowran as weather delivers rare optical display
Mercury to rise to 30C by Wednesday
A 22 degree halo around the sun spotted from Gowran
Temperatures this week peaked yesterday at 27.9C, it was the county's warmest day since July in 2016.
The forecast for the rest of the week is predicting a high of 30C with many expecting a record-breaking temperature to be recorded here.
The fine weather has also seen "great optical displays" in the skies, according to Niall Dollard of www.kilkennyweather.com.
There was a great optical display this evening, a 22 degree halo around the sun & 2 sun dogs on each side. Above the halo I saw a rare circumzenithal arc. First time for me. Sometimes called an upside down rainbow. Images taken near Gowran Co Kilkenny @CarlowWeather @barrabest pic.twitter.com/GzSUSmJArA— Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) June 25, 2018
