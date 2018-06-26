Arrest made in connection with Kilkenny City burglaries
The suspect appeared before Kilkenny District Court
A male has appeared before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court charged in connection with two burglaries in the city over the weekend.
At approximately 4.30am on Saturday morning a male entered a house on New Pudding Lane. He gained entry through an unlocked door and proceeded to engage with the people in the house. He was not known to the occupants.
A short time later it was discovered that a quantity of cash had been taken along with a mobile phone and a number of yoghurts.
Later that day a resident of a house in Michael Street heard glass breaking and observed a broken window at the back of a neighbour’s house.
He reported the matter to gardaí and a short time later a suspect was identified and arrested in connection with both incidents.
He has appeared in court and was granted bail and is due back in court over the coming weeks.
