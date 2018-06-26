Cats cause canny punter to cash out of accumulator for €24,000

An online punter from Dublin was left with a head-scratching decision to make ahead of this weekend’s Leinster Senior Hurling Final between Galway and Kilkenny.

The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, was sitting on the verge of a massive €34,702.57 payout from BoyleSports after 12 legs of a mega 13-leg accumulator landed thanks to a host of GAA sides overcoming wide margins in the handicap betting, including Dublin to beat Laois by more than 16 points in the Leinster Football Final last Sunday.

The ambitious punter also threw in a few odds-on World Cup selections, including Brazil to beat Costa Rica which only landed thanks to two late injury-time goals.

Galway were the last selection with the Tribesmen 4/11 favourites to see off Kilkenny in Sunday’s Leinster showdown at Croke Park.

However the punter can now watch the match in peace after taking advantage of BoyleSports’ cash-out offer, which was transferred into their account at the click of a button and means their €70 bet delivered a staggering return of €24,873.22.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “We didn’t envy the customer’s predicament after landing 12 winners and only waiting on one selection to win over €34,000.

"Maybe superstition crept in and they didn’t want the unlucky 13th leg to let them down, but whether Galway win now or not, they have a huge sum of money to enjoy and we tip our hats to them for their fantastic picking.”