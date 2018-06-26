Kilkenny gardaí say 'no fowl play suspected'

Garda Amie Ryan in Kilkenny took time out today to check in to make sure some smaller animals were staying safe during the recent heatwave.

The garda, based in Kilkenny city, checked in on some baby chicks and gardaí are asking people to be vigilant of the elderly, animals and pets as temperatures continue to rise.

A status Yellow warning has been issued by Met Éireann, with maximum temperatures of up to 32 degrees forecast for the coming days.

"Keep hydrated, wear sunblock, keep an eye on the elderly and the vulnerable and take care of the pets and enjoy the sunshine," a garda spokesperson said.