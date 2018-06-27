Kilkenny jobs roundup - who's hiring in the county this week?

This week’s Kilkenny People has details of a wide range of positions in the recruitment section.

Kilcarrig Quarries want a foreman mechanic. Candidates must be a qualified HGV mechanic with a minimum of three years’ experience.

Kells Wholemeal have a truck driving position available. Applicants must hold a full C category driving licence and a valid CPC card.

Drakelands House Nursing Home requires a physiotherapist. Ideally, they would be able to provide two sessions per week.

A local electrical contractor is seeking a general administration person to deal with health and safety, employee contracts and certification contracts.

Dunmore The Fitout Company are looking for two apprentice cabinet makers. Candidates should at least have completed second level education.

A Muckalee Community Project is recruiting a Babyroom Childcare Professional. Applicants must have a minimum of a fetac level 5 in childcare.

An experienced bar manager is required in Kilkenny, as is a part time tarmacadam/ground worker.

