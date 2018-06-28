Return of the 'doughnut brigade' in north Kilkenny

The “doughnut brigade” have returned to North Kilkenny, a councillor has warned.

The issue was raised at this month’s meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District by Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick who called for an end to the activity before there is a fatality. He said: “The doughnut brigade are back across North Kilkenny. At night-time, you can hear the roars of the cars.”

“A certain cohort of drivers are causing untold grief on our rural roads,” he said, speaking after the meeting. “They are just not getting the message. Tragedies occur on our roads on a weekly basis, with families losing loved ones.

“We have road safety campaigns, education in schools and the criminal law, but they just don’t get it.

“Their trademark doughnuts are becoming increasingly visible across our rural roads in North Kilkenny.

“Not only is this activity extremely dangerous, we are left with surface damage on the roads and this needs to be repaired,” he added.

Cllr Fitzpatrick will raise the matter at the next Joint Policing Committee meeting and is calling for CCTV to be placed at locations across North Kilkenny.

“We have a number of locations which are seen as hotspots for this anti-social activity. It won’t be long before someone is killed, either the culprit or an unsuspecting motorist or indeed other users of our rural roads. The activity must be clamped down on before a fatality occurs,” he said.