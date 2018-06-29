Council looking into ‘cost neutrality’ of Dunmore Recycling Centre in Kilkenny

Kilkenny County Council have raised issues around the “cost neutrality” of Dunmore Recycling Centre.

Director of Services at the Council, Sean McKeown, spoke about the issues facing the Dunmore facility and the challenge of running the site on a “cost neutral basis” at a February meeting of the Environment Strategic Policy Committee.

The Kilkenny People only last week saw the minutes of the meeting when Mr McKeown advised that a “desk top study” was underway to establish if further efficiencies can be achieved.

The first phase of the full review of operations at the facility involved the “in-house” desktop exercise and the next phase will involve the appointment of consultants to review the operational running costs at the Centre and to provide recommendations to the Council.

Cllr Maurice Shortall, then chair of the SPC, advised the meeting that the savings Dunmore generates to Kilkenny in terms of reduced litter and dumping needs to be taken into account in any future decision on the operation of the centre.

Speaking this week, he said: “My greatest fear that any diminution of the service could well see an escalation of fly-tipping and indiscriminate dumping of building materials which has been a problem.

"Following the closure of Dunmore Landfill the Recycling Centre was adapted to allow for the provision of waste disposal.

“The combination of the two services waste disposal and recycling is an invaluable service for domestic customers and local small businesses and it’s vital that we maintain and fully resource it into the future, you never miss the water until the well runs dry.”

In a statement, Mr McKeown said: “The Council is committed to ensuring that the Centre continues to develop and provide a critical service for the people of Kilkenny.

"The operation of the Centre relies on a significant annual subvention from Kilkenny County Council. The challenge for the Council is to bridge the gap between the income generated and the costs of running the Centre.

“The main objective is to ensure that the services provided at the Centre can continue to be provided at the least or no cost to the Council.”

It is hoped to appoint consultants before the end of August and that the review will be completed by early 2019 at the latest.