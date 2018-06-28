Increased roads budget for Castlecomer after boundary redrawn

The redrawing of the local electoral area boundaries will see Castlecomer granted an increased roads budget next year.

The boundary committee’s report on the new electoral areas for Kilkenny saw the Castlecomer Municipal District retained with some changes.

This included Clara now being absorbed into the Comer Local Electoral Area.

The area engineer, Philippe Beubry, said the allocation for roads budgets is made on road length in an MD.

When asked by Councillor Maurice Shortall if this means Comer will get an increase given the new parishes in the MD area, Mr Beubry replied: “Yes.”

Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick said the area needed more staff on the ground “with an extended area” and more money should mean more staff.