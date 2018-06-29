No clear timeline for Ballyragget zebra crossing

Kilkenny County Council says there is “no clear timeframe” for the installation of a traffic counter at the community hall in Ballyragget on the N77.

With 108 children enrolled in Scoil Bhríde, calls have been made for a pedestrian crossing at the location with one councillor saying there is “an urgent need to provide a controlled pedestrian crossing on the N77 to facilitate access to the school”, Cllr Shortall said previously.

“All crossings are both problematic and dangerous due to the heavy volumes of traffic.

“This issue has previously been identified as necessary and the ducting is in place from a planning application some years ago.

The problem has not gone away and needs to be addressed,” he added. Cllr Shortall said the safety of crossing on the national route needs to be looked at.

At this month’s meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District, Cllr Shortall asked about the setting up of the traffic counter for the future installation of the crossing at the location in Ballyragget.

However, area engineer, Philippe Beubry, said no traffic count has been done as the counter is at another location and therefore there is “no clear timeframe” for the installation of the crossing.