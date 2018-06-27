Maintenance work on telephone lines at St Luke's in Kilkenny causes disruption
St Luke's Hospital
Maintenance works on telephone lines at St Luke's Hospital could create difficulties for people wishing to get through to the hospital.
In a statement, Ireland East Hospital Group said: "St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow – Kilkenny wishes to advise the public that due to maintenance on telephone lines, people wishing to get through to the hospital may experience some difficulty getting through to the main switch board.
"We regret any inconvenience caused at this time."
