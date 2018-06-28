KKB judges will be out soon as Kilkenny looks wonderful in the sun

During July 2018, Keep Kilkenny Beautiful judges will be out and about in the city assessing commercial premises, private gardens and residential estates.

As in previous years there is no requirement to register.

Keep Kilkenny Beautiful Annual Awards is a celebration and recognition of the great efforts and work undertaken by many. This is reflected in the excellent score of 330 which Kilkenny City achieved in the 2017 National Tidy Towns competition, just two points behind the National winner Birdhill, Co Tipperary and 7th overall in Ireland.

The 2018 Awards will be announced in the Autumn.

For further information you can call 086-1687553, website www.keepkilkennybeautiful.com or send an email to mail@keepkilkennybeautiful.com