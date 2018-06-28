Six Kilkenny winners of Science Foundation Ireland Discover Science and Maths Awards

Six primary schools from across Kilkenny have received awards recognising their achievements in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) over the 2017/18 school year.

This week, Minister for Business, Enterprise, and Innovation Heather Humphreys with Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development John Halligan announced the primary schools in Kilkenny that have received a Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), Discover Science and Maths Award. The recipient schools from Kilkenny are:

St Aidan's National School

Scoil Naomh Colmáin Clara

St Lachtain's National School

Presentation Convent National School Castlecomer

Scoil Náisiúnta San Lionard

St Joseph's National School

Ministers @HHumphreysFG & @JohnHalligan yesterday announced winners of @scienceirel Discover Science & Maths Awards. 641 primary schools across Ireland received awards recognising their achievements in science, technology, engineering & maths.



More here: https://t.co/yyH6BGI847 pic.twitter.com/RUhZeubrDS June 26, 2018

The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.

To qualify for the awards, schools are required to keep a log of STEM activities that they have undertaken in the classroom throughout the academic year. Schools are awarded credit for visiting Discover Science Centres, carrying out their own experiments, going on STEM-related field trips, using digital technology and maths as part of their science work, hosting scientist and engineer speaker visits and holding a science open day in the school.

“I would like to congratulate all Kilkenny students and their teachers on their fantastic achievements to date," said Minister Humphreys.

"The SFI Discover Science and Maths Awards provides students with the skills necessary to learn more about STEM and inspire them to become the next generation of business leaders, creative thinkers and problem solvers. People working in science, technology and engineering in Ireland are leading the way in these growing sectors and it’s crucial to ensure uptake of STEM subjects at an early age.”

Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan congratulated the Kilkenny students on their hard work, and said it was excellent to see so many schools getting involved in the awards.

"These awards are extremely important in providing opportunities to young people to explore their natural curiosity in the world around them," he said.

"They also give young students an early introduction to STEM subjects and skills in a fun and engaging way.”