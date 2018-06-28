My Kilkenny Life: Rachel Murray

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend out in Kilkenny?

My idea of a perfect day in Kilkenny would be enjoying some good food and listening to live music in glorious sunshine.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime - and why?

In my lifetime I think Brian Cody has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny. He has greatly influenced our young people. Kilkenny hurling has given both young and old a great sense of pride in our county and ambition amongst our young hurling and camogie players.



What's your first Kilkenny memory?

Taking part in the colourful and vibrant St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Ihave been part of the Callan entry for a few years now and working with both the youth of Callan and members of the Camphill Community. It has given me a real sense of teamwork and achievement. For the youth of Callan being part of the parade has given them all a real feeling of belonging to their community.

What’s your favourite part of the county - and why?

I am probably very biased but my favourite part of the county has to be Callan. It is a town full of history, inclusion and creativity. At the end off this month Callan will host it’s annual Abhainn Rí Festival. Now in its 9th year the festival brings the town of Callan alive with music, art, workshops and family events. It really is a wonderful ten days in our town.

What do you think gives Kilkenny it's unique identity?

Apart from its beautiful setting Kilkenny has so much more going for it. It has tourism, art, creativity sport and history in abundance. It really has the full package.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I really like Pamela G Hobbs. Pamela writes romantic suspense novels . Pamela was 2015 Novel Fair winner and was shortlisted for the Colm Tobin short story competitions. Her novels are available to all inboth ebook and paperback via Amazon.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I am extremely passionate about our youth. I think they face huge challenges and difficulties in our current times, in all areas but particularly in our urban areas. We need to nurture our young people and give them a sense of belonging . Giving them opportunities to engage with their communities and building their self esteem.



If you had the power to change on thing in, or about Kilkenny, what would it be?

Outside of sport engage with the youth more, or did I mention that already !!!