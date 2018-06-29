Siobhán wins Best Dressed at Ladies Day at Gowran Park

The winner of Ladies Day is Siobhan Daly from Kilkenny in yellow with Kate Conlon, Thomastown, Linda Beale, Kilkenny, Sarah Cass, Gowran and Agnes Hennessy, Gowran with judge, Trish Archer.

Siobhan Daly won the competition wearing a suit from Zara, a hat which was self made and shoes from Jenny's Boutique.

The Kilkenny woman is currently in the process of starting a hat business called Siobhan Daly Designs.