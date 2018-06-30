Fodder transport support payments due soon with only one application from Kilkenny

There was only one application from Kilkenny for the Fodder Transport Support Measure with payments expected shortly in the wake of the fodder crisis which hit the county earlier this year.

Earlier this year, the Government introduced the measure in response to the fodder shortages facing some farmers.

On June 13, Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue asked Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed for the number of applications received for the scheme listed by county.

Fodder originally had to be transported more than 100 kilometres for it to be eligible for the haulage subsidy. It was reduced to more than 50 kilometres during the height of the fodder crisis when the Fodder Import Support Measure was introduced.

Kilkenny is one of the 20 counties from which applications were received, the data revealed.

It was also one of three counties from which only one application was made, the other two being Kildare and Waterford.

In total, 534 applications were received. Most applications were sent in from Cork with 211, which is nearly 40 percent of all applications.

Only 15 applications came from Leinster; the highest being Offaly with 4. That means a little less than 3% of all applications were from Leinster.

After Cork, Donegal was in second place with 52 applications. This was followed by Clare with 51.

Only seven counties sent more than 20 applications: Cork, Donegal, Clare, Kerry, Tipperary, Roscommon and Galway.

Mr Creed said that: “Processing of these applications is ongoing with a view to payments issuing at the soonest possible date.”

The measure was set to run from April 5 to April 30, but the closing date was then extended to May 7.