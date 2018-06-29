Popular Kilkenny swimming spots targeted by criminals

Gardaí are warning people to take extra care of their belongings following a spate of burglaries at popular swimming spots around the city and county in recent days.

A number of phones were stolen from the banks of the Nore on Thursday at Riverside Drive while people were swimming in the river.

Meanwhile at the popular Poulanassy Waterfall in South Kilkenny a suspect was seen rummaging through a bag and stealing an I-Phone.

"We are asking people to leave their valuables at home if they are going to be leaving their belongings unattended," a garda spokesperson said.