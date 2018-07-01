Over 50 social houses completed by the Kilkenny County Council last year

There were 51 social houses completed by the Kilkenny County Council in 2017.

Of that 51, a total 29 were local authority new build homes, 19 were approved housing body new builds and three were Part V new build.

Kilkenny is tied for joint thirteenth with Monaghan in the highest number of social homes built by a county or city council in 2017.

Laois and Wicklow are tied for the least number of social houses built, with only one each.

Dublin city had the most with 565 houses.

In total, 2,297 social homes were built nationally last year. As well as that the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy said: “In 2017, 25,901 households had their housing need met”.

Of the 2,297 houses built, 1,014 were local authority new build homes, 761 were approved housing body new builds and 522 were Part V new build.

Part V new build homes refers to Part V of the Planning and Development Act 2000.

According to the Housing Agency, it allows local authorities to get up to 10 percent of land zoned for housing development at existing use value rather than development value for social and affordable housing.

These figures were released on June 21 after Deputy John Curran asked Mr Murphy for the number of social housing completions by each local authority in 2017.

Mr Murphy also said: “The programme includes 846 schemes (or phases) at the end of last year, delivering over 13,400 homes, a very substantial increase on the 8,430 homes in the programme a year earlier.”