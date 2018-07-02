Kilkenny house price rise 5% in three months

In Kilkenny, prices in the second three months of 2018 were 5% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 12% seen a year ago. The average house price is now €221,000, 67% above its lowest point.

That's according to the latest report from daft.ie which said that House prices nationally rose by 2.7% during the second quarter. The average price nationwide during the second quarter was €254,000, 5.6% higher than a year ago. Compared to their lowest point in 2013, prices nationwide have risen by an average of 54% or just over €89,000.