Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival begins today!

Trail Kilkenny's long-awaited first ever Outdoor Festival begins today with free and ticketed events running throughout the county.

Selt guided canoe tours with Go with the Flow begin from 10am today in Graignamanagh.There's also Paddle Boarding at 10am and 7pm with Paddy McCormack and his team at Pure Adventure, also in Graignamanagh.

At 11am, why not head to the Green in Freshford and meet up with the team running the free Freshford Guided Walk. It's an 8km, leisurely guided walk and open to families in particular.

Later this evening, there's a free, guided city walk with the Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership. The Medieval Walk leaves the Hurlers Statue on Canal Square from 7pm. It's totally free.

Events on the Trail Kilkenny Outdoor Festival continue across two weeks. For more, check out www. trailkilkennyoutdoorfestival. ie