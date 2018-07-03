Scorched grass in this Kilkenny estate reveals impact of heatwave
The picture was posted on social media
The green in The Fairways in Kilkenny City
The searing heat in Kilkenny has seen a high of 30.3C in Kilkenny in the last few weeks and it's having a devastating impact on grass and grass growth.
The high temperatures have seen farmers hit hard again, after a fodder crisis hit the county earlier this year.
One Kilkenny resident has highlighted the effect the warm weather is having on the landscape, and it's not just grass that's getting being hit.
The pictures below were taken on the green in The Fairways in Kilkenny City.
This is the grass on our usually very green green, which is now our brown. Hasn't been cut for a couple of weeks, no growth. Still green grass in the shade but leaves are drying out and dropping from the willows. #kilkenny #heatwaveireland pic.twitter.com/tbk5BwSGSY— Katherine Nolan (@DoChara) July 2, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on