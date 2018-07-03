Kilkenny's noise action plan to focus on 'major roads'

Kilkenny County Council has published a draft Noise Action Plan 2019 - 2023 and the plan is now open to submissions from the general public.

The Noise Action Plan implements requirements "to avoid, prevent or reduce on a prioritised basis the harmful effects, including annoyance, due to exposure to environmental noise".

It is important to note Kilkenny's only major noise source for the purpose of this plan is major roads.

This document does not relate to general noise nuisance from domestic, commercial or environmental sources.

A copy of the Draft Noise Action Plan 2019 - 2023 may be inspected at http://consult.kilkenny.ie/

Submissions may be made from May 28 to July 25 of this year.