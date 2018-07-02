Heatwave: Yellow warning in place until Friday for Kilkenny as 'drought conditions' continue

MET Éireann's yellow advisory warning for ‘drought conditions’ will remain in place until Friday, with the heatwave forecast to continue until next week.

A ‘Status Yellow Advisory warning’ for Ireland came into effect on Saturday, June 30, and will remain in effect until this Friday, July 6.

“With little or no rain forecast for most areas over the coming week, drought or near-drought conditions are expected to develop more widely across Ireland,” said the national meteorological service.