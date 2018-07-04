Works on half-built and 'vandalised' Urlingford houses welcomed

A councillor has welcomed works being done in Togher Way after the abandoned houses were subjected to vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh has said: “For years I have been demanding that work be done at the unfinished housing estate at Togher Way, Urlingford.

“A small number of houses were occupied and half-built houses were abandoned and subject to vandalism and anti-social behaviour causing great distress to the neighbouring residents of nearby private houses and Council houses some of whom were Togher Road residents for about 40 years.”

The Department recently allocated just over €3.5m to finish the estate thus providing 34 units at a cost of €6.2m.

Construction is by the McStan and Staunton Enterprise Group.