BEAM gala benefit night at Kilkenny Dog Track this Sunday

A great evening in store

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

darren.hassett@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

File photo

The 29th annual gala BEAM benefit dog night will be held on Sunday, July 8 ​at Kilkenny Dog Track​.

BEAM is a special needs facility located in Bagenalstown. 

First race on the night will be at 7.30pm and prizes include a mini-hotel break for two​, tickets for the Galway Races​, All-Ireland Semi Final tickets plus numerous other great prizes​. 

Admission/Race Card/Free draw €10. 