BEAM gala benefit night at Kilkenny Dog Track this Sunday

The 29th annual gala BEAM benefit dog night will be held on Sunday, July 8 ​at Kilkenny Dog Track​.

BEAM is a special needs facility located in Bagenalstown.

First race on the night will be at 7.30pm and prizes include a mini-hotel break for two​, tickets for the Galway Races​, All-Ireland Semi Final tickets plus numerous other great prizes​.

Admission/Race Card/Free draw €10.