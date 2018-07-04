BEAM gala benefit night at Kilkenny Dog Track this Sunday
The 29th annual gala BEAM benefit dog night will be held on Sunday, July 8 at Kilkenny Dog Track.
BEAM is a special needs facility located in Bagenalstown.
First race on the night will be at 7.30pm and prizes include a mini-hotel break for two, tickets for the Galway Races, All-Ireland Semi Final tickets plus numerous other great prizes.
Admission/Race Card/Free draw €10.
