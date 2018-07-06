Broadband pilot project for Castlecomer businesses

Broadband issues have been raised again in Castlecomer with a pilot project suggested for the town to hear concerns of north Kilkenny businesses.

At a meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District, councillors expressed their frustration at broadband speeds in the town and that a number of businesses had flagged it as a “barrier to employment potential”.

Director of Services, Mary Mulholland, suggested to members that the local authority invite businesses - who are affected by poor broadband - into the Council Chamber.

She said the hope would be that the Council could then better represent what the issues are at a national level.

“We could work it as a pilot to see what we could do.

“Take it as a case study,” she added, ahead of the broadband roll-out.

Members previously heard that the broadband roll-out in Kilkenny is “still dragging” at a critical stage for the county as one councillor has to go up Spa Hill to send a large email.