Broadband pilot project for Castlecomer businesses
Kilkenny in dire need of broadband roll-out
Broadband issues have been raised again in Castlecomer with a pilot project suggested for the town to hear concerns of north Kilkenny businesses.
At a meeting of Castlecomer Municipal District, councillors expressed their frustration at broadband speeds in the town and that a number of businesses had flagged it as a “barrier to employment potential”.
Director of Services, Mary Mulholland, suggested to members that the local authority invite businesses - who are affected by poor broadband - into the Council Chamber.
She said the hope would be that the Council could then better represent what the issues are at a national level.
“We could work it as a pilot to see what we could do.
“Take it as a case study,” she added, ahead of the broadband roll-out.
Members previously heard that the broadband roll-out in Kilkenny is “still dragging” at a critical stage for the county as one councillor has to go up Spa Hill to send a large email.
